BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Seneca Nation of Indians says New York has threatened to take enforcement action if the state does not receive hundreds of millions of dollars in disputed payments by the middle of next week.

Altogether, New York is expecting to receive more than $539 million. But before any payments are made, the Seneca Nation is waiting on the results of a federal review.

“The Department of Interior and National Indian Gaming Commission have raised concerns about the legality of the continued revenue share payments under the Seneca Nation’s gaming compact and commenced a review of the matter several months ago,” Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels said.

In a letter received Thursday, attorneys representing New York demanded that the payments be made by March 16.

MORE | Read the letter here.

But the Seneca Nation says the National Indian Gaming Commission needs more time to review the compact.

“The NIGC’s review, and the time needed to complete that review, is not a matter that the Seneca Nation can control. We have pressed, and continue to press, the agency for an update. We hope that an official report from NIGC will come soon,” Pagels said. “Rather than threatening aggressive action, the State should permit the federal agency responsible for overseeing Indian gaming issues the time it needs to complete its work.”

In addition to this, Pagels wants New York to discuss the possibility of amendments to the compact.

“The gaming market has changed dramatically in the last 20 years, in terms of what is available to people, and where. Our compact needs to reflect these changing market dynamics,” he said.