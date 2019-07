ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Several boats were crushed in a storm outside Albany last night. A large tree fell on seven boats in Schenectady County.

They were used by a middle school rowing team, but those boats are damaged beyond repair.

It will take a lot of cash to replace them, in time for rowing season this fall.

Elsewhere, several trees crashed down on a home, leaving one person with head injuries.

The same storm is blamed for destroying the sign on a hot dog stand.