ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance after a shooting near North Jay and West Bloomfield Streets in the City of Rome on March 11th.

Around 5:00 am on Friday, the Rome Police Department responded to shots being fired around North Jay and West Bloomfield Streets. When they arrived on the scene, several spent shell casings were found on the sidewalk.

During the investigation, they then received a call from a resident on Jay Street who reported that a bullet went through one of their first-floor apartment windows. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Investigators believe this was an intentional, targeted shooting, but do not believe there is any further or immediate danger to the public.

Police are asking residents in the neighborhood to review any personal surveillance and to report any findings to the Rome Police Departments TIP line at (315) 339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1(866)730-8477 or www.p3tips.com.