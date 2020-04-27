Siena Poll: Majority of voters trust Cuomo over Trump on NY reopening

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo got a record high job performance and favorability rating in the latest Siena Poll.

His favorability is now at 77 percent, up by six percent from last month’s ratings and his job performance is at 71 percent, up 8 percent since last month, according to the poll. Both ratings are a record high for the governor.

“Cuomo is feeling the love from New Yorkers of all stripes in year three of his third term, and his first global pandemic. He is viewed favorably by 90 percent of Democrats, 73 percent of independents and 53 percent of Republicans, his first time favorable with Republicans in more than six years,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

Credit: Siena Research Institute.

Also in the poll, 78 percent of voters said they trust Cuomo over President Donald Trump when it comes to plans on reopening the state of New York.

“When it comes to whom New Yorkers trust more to make decisions about reopening the state and its economy – the President or the Governor – it’s not even close. Only 16 percent of voters – and only 36 percent of Republicans – trust Trump, compared to 78 percent of all voters – and 56 percent of Republicans – who trust Cuomo. Even self-identified conservatives trust Cuomo more, 57-34 percent,” Greenberg said.

Other notable figures from the poll:

Half of New Yorkers know someone with coronavirus and one-third know someone who has died from it.

At least 86 percent of voters from every party, region, gender race or religion are in favor of wearing face coverings in public and agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision on extending NY PAUSE.

One-third of households in New York have a laid off worker and someone working from home.

About 70 percent of New Yorkers who answered the poll say the state cannot reopen without having widespread coronavirus testing.

About two-thirds of voters think that large gatherings will not be possible this summer.

