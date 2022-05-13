ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend marks college graduation for hundreds of Siena College students, but also Siena’s youngest graduate to receive a diploma. At only 17-years-old, you would never know Elham Malik’s high level of accomplishments as a Siena College student.

As far as Siena College records revealed, Malik will be the youngest-ever graduate, earning a degree only three years after entering as a 14-year-old freshman. An Albany resident, Malik will be receiving a B.A. in psychology at Siena’s commencement on Sunday, May 15 at the MVP Arena.

Additionally, Malik served as president of the Muslim Student Association. Most recently Malik acted as master of ceremonies for emcee awards dinner during the College’s annual Scholarship and Endowed Programs Appreciation Dinner.

Next year, Malik plans to stay on at Siena as an AmeriCorps VISTA fellow, to continue her interfaith work in the local community. Malik will then go off to dental school.