BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The national average price of gas is still below four dollars, but New York hasn’t quite reached that point, AAA says.

In upstate New York, drivers are paying an average of $4.14 per gallon. It’s a drop of 11 cents since last Monday. Across the country, the average dropped five cents, to $3.85 per gallon.

Here’s what prices look like in different parts of the state:

Batavia – $4.27 (down 7 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.19 (down 11 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.09 (down 12 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.27 (down 16 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.26 (down 10 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.40 (down 7 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.23 (down 10 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.40 (down 10 cents from last week)

One year ago, the average price of gas across New York State was $3.23.

“Drivers are now benefiting from gas prices that are more than one dollar less than their peak in mid-June,” AAA said. “But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives. Storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”