NEW YORK (WWTI) — An additional $232 million in food assistance has been available to New Yorkers this month.

This was announced by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on March 10 when she confirmed that all households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for March.

Additionally, all SNAP households, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive a supplemental allotment this month.

According to Governor Hochul, the emergency assistance supplement will be given to households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month. However, those households already near or at the maximum benefit level will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

“No New Yorker should struggle to put food on the table,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “Ensuring eligible New Yorkers get the maximum level of food benefits will bring much-needed relief to millions of New Yorkers, ensuring no one gets left behind as our economic recovery moves forward.”

SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see these extra benefits posted between now and the end of the day Thursday, March 17. Households in the five-county New York City region should see their benefits post between Thursday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 30.

Below is a breakdown of maximum SNAP benefit allowances in New York as of October 1, 2021.

Household Size Maximum Allotment* 1 $250 2 $459 3 $658 4 $835 5 $992 6 $1,190 7 $1,316 8 $1,504 For each additional member $188 +

Households can apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on the State Office of Temporary and Disability Asssitance website.