(WIVB)–A reminder for you this afternoon from snowplow operators.

They have been out all day and night clearing the roadway.

They said working around the clock means ice will start to build up.

Remember to keep a safe distance from plows, which have to drive slower than typical travel.

Officials with the Thruway Authority are posting to social media to get their message out, using #Don’tCrowdThePlow.