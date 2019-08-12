Sodus man dies when car hits a farm tractor in Williamson

Live Now
WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (AP) — State police say a 67-year-old man has died after being thrown from his farm tractor during a car collision in western New York.

Troopers say James Fisher of Sodus was driving a tractor on Town Line Road in the Wayne County town of Williamson around 9:30 Friday night when a car came up behind him and struck the hay baler he was towing. Police say Fisher died early Saturday at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Police say the car was driven by 19-year-old Olivia Engebrecht of Williamson. She and her front seat passenger were unhurt but a backseat passenger was treated for minor injuries.

