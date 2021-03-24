Sources: Tentative deal has been struck on marijuana legalization in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sources confirm to our New York State Capitol Correspondent that a deal has been struck on marijuana legalization in New York State.

Sources confirm to me that a deal has been reached on adult recreational marijuana legalization. — Corina Cappabianca (@CorinaCappTV) March 24, 2021 New York State Capitol Correspondent

One of the biggest issues with lawmakers is people driving while under the influence of marijuana since there is no fool-proof way to determine how impaired someone is at the time of the traffic stop.

Neither the state Senate nor the Assembly has confirmed this development.