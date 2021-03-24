Sources: Tentative deal has been struck on marijuana legalization in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sources confirm to our New York State Capitol Correspondent that a deal has been struck on marijuana legalization in New York State.
One of the biggest issues with lawmakers is people driving while under the influence of marijuana since there is no fool-proof way to determine how impaired someone is at the time of the traffic stop.
Neither the state Senate nor the Assembly has confirmed this development.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update this article as new information becomes available.