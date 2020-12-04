Broadband internet expanding in the Southern Tier

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (WIVB)– People living in the Southern Tier are going to get more access to broadband internet.

Local officials joined leaders from First-Light Fiber today to talk about a plan to expand internet access in Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties.

Senator George Borrello says a major piece of this project is a 115-mile fiber-optic line, which he says is being under-used right now.

The senator said expanding broadband access is key to the region’s future.

“Adding access to this fiber optic line right now throughout this three-county area is going to be a game-changer. And today is the start of a new collaborative effort.”

George Borrello, Senator

Borrello said the digital divide happening in the rural parts of New York State needs to be closed.

