Millport FD captain among victims in double fatal motorcycle crash during Route 14 military benefit ride

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Update 4:15 p.m.: The Millport Fire Department and law enforcement officials have released the name of one of the motorcyclists who was killed in the Route 14 crash Saturday.

Captain Josh Mansfield of the Millport Fire Department was the driver of the motorcycle. Mansfield served with the department for more than 10 years and served as captain for two years.

Two people were killed during a military benefit motorcycle ride on Route 14 Saturday morning, according to New York State Police.

The accident happened around 10:15 a.m. near the Sunoco/Dandy on Route 14 in Pine Valley when the motorcycle and a car collided in the road. According to law enforcement officials at the scene, a man and woman were riding the motorcycle in the 14th Annual Troop Ride in Horseheads to benefit the United Service Organization (USO) in Fort Drum.

According to State Police, the man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was transported to Arnot Ogden Medical Center after officials decided not to airlift her from the Elmira College Domes via Guthrie Air.

The vehicle that appears to have been involved remained at the scene and airbags were deployed inside the vehicle. State Police say two people were inside the car.

The vehicle came to a rest just across the double-yellow line in the road with the motorcycle laying in front. The body of the deceased man remained at the scene under a sheet next to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

According to the benefit ride’s Facebook page, the 100-mile ride began at 10 a.m. at the Horseheads American Legion on Old Ithaca Road. The route took riders through Schuyler County before crossing over to the Bath VA and then finishing at the Corning VFW.

18 News has reached out to organizers of the benefit ride.

Route 14 was reopened after being closed for five hours between Hickory Grove Road to Stitts Hill Road.

New York State Police and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office are on scene with Erway Ambulance, Millport Fire Department, and Guthrie Air.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.