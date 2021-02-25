Rep. Tom Reed says a mass vaccination site is likely to come to Southern Tier

(WIVB)– We have an update on the fight for a federal vaccination site in the Southern Tier.

Today Congressman Tom Reed said a mass vaccination site is highly likely to be set up in the Southern Tier, possibly in Chautauqua County.

Reed’s comments follow the story first reported by NBC News that Governor Andrew Cuomo denied a site for that area.

Calling the governor’s actions “bullying,” Reed said the change resulted from pushback that will help protect thousands of Western New Yorkers from the coronavirus.

“It is very frustrating to me to see the political motivation of the governor’s office that appears to be the basis for his advocacy to remove a mass vaccination site from western New York and the Southern Tier.” Rep. Tom Reed (R) Corning

Reed says his announcement is based on information from state officials.

Right now there is no date for a site opening or an exact location.