Thruway Authority calls out Seneca Nation over I-90 repairs

(WIVB)- New York State is again lashing out at the Seneca Nation for the condition of the thruway that runs through the territory.

The two groups have long had a political feud over who is responsible for moving forward with plans to re-pave the approximately 5-mile stretch of the 90.

Sunday, the thruway authority issued a statement, blaming the Senecas for not granting the state permission to make repairs.

The continued lack of cooperation has created a safety risk for travelers along that stretch of the thruway that affects nation members and other motorists alike…All you have to do is grant us permission and let us fix this stretch of road — just like we fix the other 500 miles of the thruway.



The Seneca Nation sent the following statement to News 4.

“For years, the Seneca Nation has made every accommodation for the State to complete routine maintenance on its roadways that cross our territories. There are larger transportation infrastructure needs that need to be addressed in a comprehensive way. We have not been able to get the State to the table for those discussions.

As far back as 2017, the Thruway Authority has canceled and rescheduled meetings with Nation officials to have a comprehensive discussion regarding important transportation issues. The bridge inspection work noted in the Thruway Authority’s letter is, in fact, a perfect example of how the Thruway Authority refuses to cooperate with the Seneca Nation. The Seneca Nation offered to conduct the overdue bridge inspections ourselves, using a certified highway inspection consulting firm. New York State refused to allow the inspection to proceed. It was then at the Seneca Nation’s request that the Federal Highway Authority stepped in to resolve the impasse and conduct the necessary inspections.

If the State is finally ready to take its obligation to public safety seriously and come to the table to address the many transportation-related issues that exist on Seneca Territory in a comprehensive way, the Nation remains ready to have that dialogue.”