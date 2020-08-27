Window smashed at Congressman Tom Reed’s Office

CORNING, N.Y. (WIVB)–Congressman Tom Reed is condemning an act of violence at his New York office.

Police are investigating tonight, after someone threw a brick through the window.

It happened at his office in his hometown of Corning.

Broken glass was left scattered across the office early this morning.

There are no reports of injuries.

The Republican, who represents much of Western New York’s Southern Tier blames far-left radicals for encouraging violence instead of cooperation.

“Violence is going to happen while carrying out your political beliefs? That’s not what we are in America. It’s not how we settle our differences. We settle our differences at the ballot box and at the end of the day, we try to unite our country, not divide it,” Reed said.

Congressman Reed added, it’s a good thing that none of his volunteer staffers, who normally work in that part of the office, were there at the time of the incident.