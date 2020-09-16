Special enrollment period for uninsured New Yorkers extended through 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Although it was slated to end Tuesday, the Special Enrollment Period for uninsured New Yorkers will be extended through December 31, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and it’s more important than ever for New Yorkers to have access to high-quality, affordable health insurance,” Cuomo said. “New York has resources available to help those who need coverage during this difficult time, and anyone who doesn’t currently have health insurance, regardless of the reason, should visit NY State of Health and enroll today.”

Coverage is available through NY State of Health or through insurers directly.

Those who enroll by the 15th of each month will have the choice of implementing coverage either on the first of that month, or the first of the following month. For example, enroll by October 15, and you can select a start date of either October 1 or November 1.

Consumers will also have the option to continue their enrollment in the same plan in 2021 without a break in coverage.