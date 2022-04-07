BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — TV prices are going up once again for Spectrum customers.
The reason, Spectrum says, is higher fees from TV programmers. But they say the average customer will pay less than $5 more than what they pay now.
Spectrum’s Broadcast TV Surcharge is going up to $21 a month, while Spectrum TV Select goes to $79.99 a month and Spectrum TV Receivers go to $9.99 per month.
If you’re a Spectrum customer getting a special deal through a promotion, that price will be honored.
“TV programmers continue to raise fees annually to carry their content, driving higher costs across the entire industry,” the company said in a statement to News 4. “As a direct result of the growing cost of programming from the TV networks we carry, we are passing through these increased fees to viewers.”
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.