BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — TV prices are going up once again for Spectrum customers.

The reason, Spectrum says, is higher fees from TV programmers. But they say the average customer will pay less than $5 more than what they pay now.

Spectrum’s Broadcast TV Surcharge is going up to $21 a month, while Spectrum TV Select goes to $79.99 a month and Spectrum TV Receivers go to $9.99 per month.

If you’re a Spectrum customer getting a special deal through a promotion, that price will be honored.

“TV programmers continue to raise fees annually to carry their content, driving higher costs across the entire industry,” the company said in a statement to News 4. “As a direct result of the growing cost of programming from the TV networks we carry, we are passing through these increased fees to viewers.”