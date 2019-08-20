Spoiler Alert: Click here to see this year’s New York State Fair butter sculpture

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The 2019 butter sculpture at the Fair, themed: Milk: Love What’s Real, was unveiled Tuesday morning in the Dairy Building at the State Fairgrounds.

The sculpture is comprised of a grandfather and child dunking cookies in milk and a young couple sharing a milkshake.

This year’s butter sculpture illustrates how our love for real dairy connects many cherished moments in our lives.

The American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans, also depicts the important role that real cow’s milk plays in our most memorable family experiences.

The sculpture was constructed over a 10-day period by artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania using more than 800 pounds of butter from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Western New York. This is the 17th consecutive year Victor and Pelton have created the Butter Sculpture at the New York State Fair.

You can win a prize!

Fairgoers can create their own memories at the Fair in the #ButterTogether Instagram Contest by posting a photo of themselves, friends or family in front of the Butter Sculpture. Use #ButterTogether and tag @AmericanDairyNE to enter. Grand prize is a $500 Amazon Gift Card, Amazon Echo, and free pizza for a year. Additional prizes and daily pizza gift cards will also be awarded. Visit AmericanDairy.com for contest rules.

What happens to the butter after the Fair?

After the Fair, the sculpture will be deconstructed, with assistance from the Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners, and transported to Noblehurst Farms in Linwood, N.Y., where it will be recycled in a methane digester to create electricity and liquid fertilizer for crops.

The unveiling marks the unofficial start of The Fair.