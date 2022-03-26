LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An investigation into the suicide of a teenager in St. Lawrence County has led to multiple arrests overseas.

According to New York State Police, troopers responded to a reported suicide in the Town of Lisbon on March 3 in 2021. An investigation into the incident determined that 18-year-old Shylynn Dixon had shared nude photographs with a subject online who then attempted to blackmail her by threatening to post, and then posting, the photos on social media sites.

Investigative work done by NYSP Troop B, with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, determined that the Facebook account used to blackmail Dixon originated from Pakistan. The FBI then shared the case information with its legal attaché in Pakistan, who then shared the information with law enforcement.

As a result, two subjects, including Sohail Khan from Rawalpindi, were arrested by the Federal Investigative Agency of Pakistan. The identity of the second subject is not known.

NYSP, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York all contributed to the case.