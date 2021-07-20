Starting Monday, Take 5 will have two drawings per day

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Soon, Take 5 will have two drawings per day.

The daily drawing at 10:30 p.m. will continue, but an additional one at 2:30 p.m. will begin Monday, July 26.

“Take 5 created more than 2.5 million cash prize winners last fiscal year,” NY Lottery Executive Director Gweneth Dean says. “The added drawing for this popular game will give New York players more chances to win.”

The time of the new drawing aligns with a couple other games that draw twice each day — Numbers and Win4.

Sales for the 2:30 p.m. drawing will end at 2:15 p.m.