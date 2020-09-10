Starting next week, weekly $300 Lost Wages Assistance Program payments start for qualifying New Yorkers

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York. Americans are seeking unemployment benefits at unprecedented levels due to the coronavirus, but many are finding more frustration than relief. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(WIVB) – Starting next week, $300 weekly payments will start for about 2 million New Yorkers through the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

Those people are already qualified because they indicated on their initial benefit application that their unemployment was connected to the pandemic. They will receive an email and text message from the DOL saying they have pre-qualified for LWA.

Approximately 435,000 New Yorkers have to submit an additional certification to qualify, by stating that their unemployment is connected to COVID-19.

The certification system launches on Friday online or by phone.

Payments will begin next week if their certification is submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 15- after that, payments will be released on a rolling basis.

Claimants will receive a secure DocuSign email from the DOL on Friday, with a link to certify, or they can call 833-491-0632 starting Friday to certify via automated phone system.

Eligible New Yorkers will receive LWA payments of $300 per week for the weeks ending Aug. 2, 9, and 16. The state may also be eligible for additional weeks of LWA funding under federal rules, until Dec. 27, unless the federal Disaster Relief Fund falls below $25 billion, the $44 billion set aside for the LWA program is depleted, or Congress enacts a replacement unemployment relief program.