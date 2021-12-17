State AG pumps brakes on taking back Cuomo book money

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The State Attorney General’s office is pumping the brakes on getting Andrew Cuomo’s book money.
Earlier this week, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics ordered Cuomo to pay back the millions he received for the book “American Crisis.” The commission found that Cuomo used state workers to write and promote the book. Cuomo’s lawyers threatened legal action if the commission tried to take the money.
The AG’s office says the commission has to produce a report outlining which laws were violated and the penalties it is trying to collect.
