State-approved casinos can open Sept. 9

FILE – In this May 21, 2020, file photo, a worker looks over an electronic slot machine as chairs have been removed from some machines to maintain social distancing between players at a closed Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Cards will be cut, dice will roll and jackpots jingle when casinos in Las Vegas and Nevada begin reopening at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, June 4. There will be big splashes, even amid ongoing unrest, and big hopes for recovery from an unprecedented and expensive closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday morning, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that state-approved casinos would be able to open on September 9 at at 25 percent occupancy.

In order to open, those state-approved casinos would have to have the advanced air filtration systems with MERV-13 air filters, just like malls had to have before they could open. Cuomo also said that there will be no table games, and no beverage service on the gaming floor.

Of course, social distancing will need to be followed, and a face covering must be worn at the locations.

Looking at Wednesday’s COVID-19 testing results, Gov. Cuomo says “western New York is not good news.” 1.9 percent of tests taken in the region came back positive.

5.9 percent of rapid tests, which gave results quickly, came back positive. Rapid testing in western New York concluded on Wednesday.

New York State is setting up a dashboard that shows how many tests are being conducted in a school district, and what the results are. School districts will be responsible for updating this dashboard.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recently announced that states should prepare for a COVID-19 vaccine by November 1.

Gov. Cuomo mocked this announcement on Thursday, saying “The CDC is talking about a vaccine in early November. It’s going to be an Election Day miracle drug.”