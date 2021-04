NEW YORK, NY – JULY 23: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. The Governor said the state liquor authority has suspended 27 bar and restaurant alcohol licenses for violations of social distancing rules as public officials try to keep the coronavirus outbreak under control. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

(WIVB) — New York State Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine announced a hotline that the public can use to provide information relevant to the assembly’s impeachment investigation of Governor Cuomo.

Lavine says those who wish to provide information may contact Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, the law firm leading the investigation, by email at NY.Assembly.Investigation@davispolk.com and by phone at 212-450-3600.

The Judiciary Committee Chair says the information provided will remain confidential.