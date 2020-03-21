1  of  3
State Attorney General’s Office looking for employers who violate labor laws

FILE – In this June 11, 2019, file photo, New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference, in New York. New York state, New York City, Connecticut and Vermont have filed a new legal challenge to new Trump administration rules blocking green cards for many immigrants who use public assistance including Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers. James, a Democrat, says the change is a “clear violation” of American values and 100 years of case law. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(WIVB)–New York State officials are cracking down on employers in violation of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders are asking the public to report anyone violating the law by contacting the State Attorney General’s Office at 212-416-8700 or Labor.Bureau@ag.ny.gov.

“It is incumbent on all employers to follow the Governor’s Executive Orders and respect all labor laws as well,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.

