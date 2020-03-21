State Attorney General’s Office looking for employers who violate labor laws

(WIVB)–New York State officials are cracking down on employers in violation of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s orders during the coronavirus pandemic.
Leaders are asking the public to report anyone violating the law by contacting the State Attorney General’s Office at 212-416-8700 or Labor.Bureau@ag.ny.gov.
“It is incumbent on all employers to follow the Governor’s Executive Orders and respect all labor laws as well,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.
If you believe your employer is violating any existing NYS labor laws or @NYGovCuomo's recent orders on what is an essential business please email or call @NewYorkStateAG's office at 212-416-8700 or Labor.Bureau@ag.ny.gov. Please do not call our @ECDOH Covid-19 Hotline. pic.twitter.com/Iim8tEd1Q9— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 21, 2020