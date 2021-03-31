State budget deadline looms

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The vote for recreational marijuana came right before New York’s deadline to pass a budget. Lawmakers and Governor Andrew Cuomo have yet to announce a deal, despite needing to pass a spending plan by the end of the day Thursday.

Three-way negotiations between the Senate, Assembly and the governor’s office have been going on for weeks.

Despite federal funding, one of the biggest issues in debate is a democratic-backed proposal to raise taxes on millionaires. Cuomo has signaled openness to some sort of tax hike but says there’s concern about driving out the state’s wealthiest as it recovers from the pandemic.