State emergency assets prepared ahead of major winter storm

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Emergency response assets have been prepared ahead of a winter storm system expected to hit much of New York State.

On Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets ahead of a major winter weather system forecast to impact much of the State. According to the National Weather Service, the storm is expected to begin Monday morning and continue through Tuesday evening.

Most locations across New York are expected to receive snow accumulations ranging from six to twelve inches, with some areas to be impacted by. mixture of sleet and ice up to a fifth of an inch.

Specifically, snow is forecast to hit in multiple rounds with most regions seeing either light snow or a mixture of sleet and snow during the day on Monday, and switch to heavier snow late Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

In the North Country snow accumulations may exceed one foot as moderate heavy snow is possible Monday night through Tuesday morning.

This weather is expected to create difficult and hazardous driving conditions later Monday and Tuesday morning.

Forecasts are calling for New York to experience another round of winter weather early this week and state agencies have already begun readying assets and personnel for a response,” stated Governor Cuomo. “Not only may some areas of the state see up to a foot of snow, but this storm is also expected to bring ice and a wintery mix to areas downstate, creating the potential for some very dangerous travel conditions. At it approaches, New Yorkers should take the time now to prepare their households for this storm and pay close attention to local weather forecasts.”

State agencies that have prepared emergency assets include the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Department of Transportation, Thruway Authority, Department of Environmental Conservation, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Department of Public Service, New York Power Authority/ Canal Corporation, New York State Police, Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Port Authority.

Here are some things to remember when driving in winter weather:

Do not drive unless necessary

Use caution on bridges as ice can form quicker than on roads

Stock personal vehicle with survival gear: blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of fire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth

Keep phone or other communication device batteries charged

Before getting behind the wheel, clear vehicle of ice and snow

Additionally, weather forecasters are tracking an additional widespread precipitation event for later in the week that could bring more snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to New York State.