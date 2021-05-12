State employee arrested after ‘putting chemical in co-worker’s drink

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested after allegedly pouring a “cleaning solution” into a co-worker’s drink on multiple occasions. Raymond P. Pounds, 33, is facing three counts of third-degree assault and three counts of criminal tampering.

Police say the victim, who worked alongside Pounds at the New York State Office of General Services, noticed his bottle of water had been tampered with and had an “abnormal taste.” The victim then notified his supervisor, who informed New York State Police.

Pounds was taken into custody, processed, and issued an appearance ticket for Albany City Court on June 28, 2021.

The victim did not seek medical treatment following the incident.