State Labor Commissioner outlines unemployment process as number of applicants continues to rise

(WIVB)–A lot of people are still struggling to get through to the State Department of Labor to receive unemployment benefits.

Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon held another update today outlining the state’s unemployment process as the numbers of those applying continue to rise.

Since the middle of March, more than 30 million people have filed for unemployment, and about 1.6 million of those have been New Yorkers. Since that time, the State’s Department of Labor has paid out $5.8 billion, an increase of more than a million dollars in less than a week.

Reardon says the system continues to be overwhelmed with the volume because of the unparalleled amount of people filing claims.

The commissioner could not say how many claims are still pending because it’s a floating number and some people have filed several claims waiting to get through.