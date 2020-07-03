State landmarks to be lit red, white and blue for Independence Day

(WIVB) – Landmarks across the state will be lit red, white and blue this weekend in celebration of Independence Day.

The state landmarks that will be lit include Niagara Falls.

“This year we are celebrating America’s independence in unusual circumstances, but even with the ongoing uncertainty of a global pandemic, it’s important to take time to reflect and spend time with loved ones if possible,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a Friday press release. “My hope is that lighting these landmarks across the state will remind New Yorkers that America has been through crises before, and that together, we will overcome this one too.”