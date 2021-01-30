State lawmakers push to rescind Gov. Cuomo’s emergency powers

(WIVB)– Governor Cuomo’s pandemic-related emergency executive powers will continue until April.

But now, some lawmakers question if it should continue, arguing it’s gone on long enough.

Last year, the state legislature approved emergency powers at the start of the pandemic.

At the time there was overwhelming support, but it quickly became a hot topic for many.

Now some state lawmakers feel enough is enough.

State Senator Robert Ortt says it’s time for the legislature to get back to work.

“That would be a tremendous abdication, a continued abdication, of our responsibility as an elected branch of government. Republican or democrat, the legislature has a role to play and has not played it fully for the past, almost a year.” New York State Senator Robert Ortt (R) – North Tonawanda

State Democrats are also supporting this.

Assemblyperson Patrick Burke says it’s time to take back the emergency powers as well according to a post he made on social media.