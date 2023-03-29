This May 18, 2021, photo shows a woman typing on a laptop on a train in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State leaders announced $100 million in federal funding that will go towards expanding high-speed internet access across the state.

Sen. Chuck Schumer was joined by Governor Kathy Hochul and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to announce the funding. The hope is that it will improve New York’s broadband infrastructure and provide quality internet access to people who need it the most.

The state estimates the funding will allow them to connect 100,000 homes and families to affordable, high-speed internet. The funding originates from the American Rescue Plan.

“Long before the pandemic, communities across Upstate New York, from rural communities to bustling city neighborhoods, have struggled to obtain affordable, high-speed internet service,” Schumer said. “These federal dollars will go directly towards closing the digital divide, which means connecting communities to good-paying jobs, better healthcare, and higher-quality education in our schools. I am proud to deliver this major $100 million investment to provide more equitable broadband accessibility throughout the state and help New Yorkers thrive in today’s digital economy.”