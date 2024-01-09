ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul noted in her State of the State address on Tuesday that shootings and murders have declined by double digits. Even so, she acknowledged that New Yorkers remain worried about public safety.

With that in mind, she highlighted persistent crime like retail theft, domestic violence, and hate crimes. In the book of proposals released with her address, she noted that hate crimes increased by 69% in New York City between 2018 and 2022, and by 109% outside of the city. She said that that’s why she proposed expanding which crimes are considered hate crimes.

Hochul wants to get a handle on retail theft by funding dedicated teams in the offices of local district attorneys, and to better support state police cases built against the marijuana black market that persists post-legalization. She also would remove an antiquated measure indexing the number of state supreme court judges to the population of New York at a rate that she says has a knock-on affect across the court sytem.

Hochul proposed establishing joint operations between federal, state, and local law enforcers, expanding evidence collection while hamstringing online sales of stolen goods. She also promoted a commercial security tax credit, and greater criminal penalties for assaulting retail workers.

To take on domestic violence, the governor wants to improve reporting from victims by better funding programs covering risk assessment and supporting survivors after a crisis. Hochul also said she’d expand SAVE program funding, letting specially trained parole officers with smaller caseloads supervise parolees who are likely to commit domestic violence. She counted these among several measures to help survivors, strengthen cases, and hold abusers accountable.