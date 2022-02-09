State organizations, leaders respond to the lift of the indoor business mask mandate

(WIVB) – On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state will lift the mask-or-vaccine requirement for indoor businesses and venues effective Thursday.

The responses to the lift are pouring in from organizations across the state.

Here is what they’re saying:

The Business Council of New York State

“As protecting public health remains our top concern, we also appreciate the Governor’s efforts to assure that state policies reflect ever-changing COVID levels. Throughout the pandemic, employers have taken the necessary safety precautions and followed state and federal guidelines to ensure the safety of their employees and customers. We hope new policies will encourage New Yorkers to continue to support New York businesses still recovering from the pandemic.” – Heather Briccetti Esq., President and CEO, The Business Council of New York State

The National Federation of Independent Business

“This is welcome news for New York’s small businesses and our communities, which for nearly two years now have wrestled with ever-changing and taxing public health mandates. Governor Hochul’s announcement that the indoor mask or vaccine mandate will be lifted is necessary and prudent as other states, including our neighboring states, are easing restrictions and finding a way back to normal. Small businesses have endured statewide shutdowns, business restrictions, and unparalleled disruptions that have wreaked havoc on our Main Streets and economy. Miraculously, many hardworking and dedicated small business owners have managed to persevere and keep their doors open. With the absence of federal assistance and relief, significant labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and rampant inflation, small businesses still face a great deal of uncertainty and no shortage of trials ahead. Today’s announcement is hopefully the end of COVID-related business restrictions and the beginning of Main Street’s economic revival and the revitalization of small businesses and local jobs.” NFIB State Director Ashley Ranslow

Advocacy group ALIGN is calling for increased funding of the NY HERO Act for workplace COVID-19 safety.

“What separates New York from other states like New Jersey that have rolled back mask mandates is that New Yorkers have access to permanent infectious disease standards through the NY HERO Act. NY HERO gives workers a voice when they feel unsafe through enforceable airborne infectious standards. Governor Hochul can fully realize the vision of NY HERO by investing $50 million in enforcement, education, training, and ventilation upgrades. The DOL revealed last week that they have received more than 53,000 covid complaints throughout the pandemic – this points to a real problem of workplace spread. A modest investment in NY HERO will undoubtedly make New York safer and save lives. Maritza Silva-Farrell, Executive Director of ALIGN

Senate Republican leader Sen. Rob Ortt

The end of the ‘business mask mandate’ is long overdue. But it is absolutely outrageous that Governor Hochul is extending her mask mandate for school children, with no established off-ramp. The public deserves to know which metrics and so-called science her administration used to make this misguided decision. At a time when restrictions across our country and the entire world are being dropped, New Yorkers are desperate for the same. They are desperate for leadership, desperate for checks and balances. This Governor and the Democrat-led legislature are providing NONE of the above and instead adding layers of more frustrations to New Yorkers. My Republican colleagues and I have fought against these mandates for years, and will continue to do so until every single unconstitutional mandate is lifted. State Sen. Rob Ortt

State Sen. Patrick Gallivan

“The governor’s decision to lift the mask or vaccine mandate for businesses is long overdue. I hope it will allow businesses to return to normal operations. However, I am disappointed that the mandate for schools and childcare centers remains in place. As I have said in the past, statewide mandates are not the answer. We should ensure citizens are fully informed and allow them to make their own health decisions in consultation with their physician, as we do with other health related matters. Again, I urge my colleagues to support my proposed legislation, which would require such directives issued by an executive branch of government be approved by the respective legislative branch. We must restore our system of checks and balances in our government.” State Sen. Patrick Gallivan

Assemblymember Monica Wallace

“I support the Governor’s decision to ease the mask mandate in light of metrics showing

decreases in cases and hospitalizations. I’m also encouraged by her commitment to reassess the

mask mandate in schools in the coming weeks and develop guidance for schools.

“I encourage the Governor and Department of Health to hasten that guidance and allow

discretion over school mask mandates to be returned to schools as soon as safely possible.” Assemblymember Monica Wallace

Assemblymember Karen McMahon

“I am pleased by the Governor’s announcement this morning that the New York State COVID-19 mask mandate for businesses will be removed tomorrow, although local municipalities and businesses will have the choice to continue the mandate themselves. From the outset, it has been in the interest of public health and safety to follow the guidance of medical professionals and scientists. Now, because of improving numbers in cases and hospitalizations, we are able to turn the corner in what has been a long, cumbersome, and often frustrating process. “While I am disappointed that there is no definitive date for the removal of the mask mandate in schools, I am hopeful, based on the metrics provided, that the mandate will be removed in early March, after the data is reviewed following the mid-winter break. I recently urged Governor Hochul to provide school districts with benchmarks by which to objectively determine the point at which mask mandates could be relaxed or removed. If the positive trends we’ve seen since the mandate’s implementation in December continue, it is my expectation that the mandate will be lifted for schools as well. “I understand that frustration from parents and students is high, and I sympathize and share in those frustrations. However, based on where we are now and how far we’ve come, I’m encouraged that schools will soon be joining businesses in a return to normalcy soon.” Assemblymember Karen McMahon

Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh

“As the declining COVID-19 numbers in our weekly update show, we are clearly trending in the right direction and doing so quickly. With Governor Hochul’s announcement today that the mask mandate for indoor businesses is now lifted, there is no public mask mandate in Niagara County as of tomorrow, including all county buildings, except for those under control of the court system. “However, we are very disappointed that the Governor not only failed to lift the mask mandate in schools, but did not identify a clear, definitive threshold for doing so. This will continue to frustrate many parents who believe we are well past the time for schools to resume a normal learning environment for students. The state taking another month to evaluate is wholly unnecessary.” Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh

New York’s indoor mask mandate has been in effect since Dec. 13.

Gov. Hochul says it will remain in place for the following:

State-regulated health care settings

State-regulated adult health care facilities and nursing homes

Correctional facilities

Schools and childcare centers

Homeless shelters

Domestic violence shelters

Buses, bus stations, trains, train stations, subway, subway stations, planes, and airports

This list will be updated as more responses come in.