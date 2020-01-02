State police directed to increase security in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is directing State police to increase security in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods across the state.

This follows a mass stabbing that happened over the weekend downstate, as well as a number of other recent anti-Semitic attacks.

The Governor met with leaders of the Orthodox Jewish community in New York City on Wednesday.

He says while it is important to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, action is needed.

“This country was founded on freedom of religion,” Cuomo said. “George Washington went to a synagogue and worshiped with Jewish people. It’s ignorant, it’s intolerant. It’s also illegal, and we’re going to enforce the law and make sure the law is enforced.”

The Governor said over the weekend that there have been 13 acts of anti-Semitism in New York State since December.