Coronavirus
NYS extends moratorium on evictions through August Here is a list of essential services in NYS
State Police postpone Trooper entrance exam due to pandemic

(WIVB)–New York State Police are postponing the Trooper entrance exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Police say the exam was set for October, and they will suspend applications for the exam until they announce a new date. 

Those who already signed up will receive a refund and have their applications canceled. Once the exam is rescheduled, they will need to reapply, police say.

State Police will announce a new exam date on their website.

