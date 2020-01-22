State Police rescue injured bald eagle

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WIVB)–While on patrol Monday in Horseheads, Trooper Salyerds and K9 Theo observed an injured bald eagle.

Trooper Salyerds contacted a local animal rehabilitation specialist to assist after seeing the eagle had a wing injury from a nearby power line.

Police say the eagle entered a pond and swam to the other side while they attempted to help the bird.

Salyerds and K9 Theo returned to the pond later in the day and located the eagle in a heavily wooded area.

The eagle was captured and transported to the Cornell University Wildlife Hospital for treatment with the assistance of a Trooper Nathan Lowmaster and NYS ENCON Officer Richard McNamara.