State releases reopening guidance for Phase Two businesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State has released new guidelines for Phase Two of the state’s reopening schedule.

Western New York could move forward into Phase Two as early as next week.

Included in the second phase are all office-based jobs, real estate services, in-store retail shopping and limited barbershop and hair salon services.

The links included in the previous paragraph lead to details on reopening for those specific industries.

Here are more detailed guides for Phase Two industries:

If a business is permitted to open, but state guidance for it has not been published, the business can refer to the NY Forward safety plan template for more information.

MORE | New York Forward Business Reopening Lookup Tool

