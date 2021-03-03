State Republican Party Chair blames crisis in Albany on Dems having hold on governor’s office, legislature

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy blames the two-pronged crisis in Albany on Democrats having a commanding hold of the governor’s office and the legislature.

Speaking in Syracuse this afternoon, Langworthy said one-party control makes both the nursing home crisis and the accusations against Cuomo more challenging to address and, he says even more difficult to stop.

Langworthy says Cuomo’s bullying tactics are keeping Democratic lawmakers from coming forward and challenging him.

“Andrew Cuomo’s reign of corruption, incompetence, abuse, has been allowed to go on for so long, because of the culture of enablers inside the New York State Legislature,” Langworthy said.

Langworthy also condemned the agreement between Cuomo and the legislature on emergency powers saying it’s worse than doing nothing about his many executive orders.