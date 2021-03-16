State Republican Party Chair criticizes proposed budget

(WIVB) — New York’s Republican Party is crying foul over the state budget and the fact that Governor Cuomo is still in office.

State Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy criticized New York Democrats today.

Langworthy says the newest legislation that would tax the wealthy population nearly a combined $7 million will do more harm than good.

“It’ll have the unintended consequence of decimating our tax base because Democrats never acknowledge the real truth that our state’s tax base is highly dependent on high-income earners,” Langworthy added.

Langworthy went on to say that if this legislation and state budget passes “as is,” then more New Yorkers will flee the state to live in more tax-friendly regions of the country.