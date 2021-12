BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Top Republicans in New York State are calling for changes to bail reform.

Congressman Lee Zeldin spoke to the media today, calling on state lawmakers to repeal cashless bail. Congressman Zeldin was joined by several prominent GOP leaders, including State Chairman Nick Langworthy, State Senator Patrick Gallivan, Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard and Sheriff-elect John Garcia.

New York’s bail reform laws have been in place since last year.