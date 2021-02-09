State Republicans continue to push for nursing home investigations

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) Republicans in New York State continue to push for a further investigation into nursing home deaths from COVID.



Last week Congressman Tom Reed and some colleagues sent a letter to acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson asking the Department of Justice for an investigation in New York.



“Not only are we requesting of the Biden administration to give a response to this request specifically on the AG’s report, but we want to hear exactly where the Trump administration Justice Department Investigation is and where that is going,” Reed said.



Under the Trump administration, the Department of Justice requested data on nursing home deaths and infections from Governor Cuomo. But president Biden’s press secretary says it is up to the department of justice to decide on any investigation under the current administration.