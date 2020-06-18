The State Senate’s Republican minority will need a new leader.

At least two Western New York senators are in the running for that post.

The current minority leader, Republican John Flanagan from Long Island announced this week he’s leaving the State Senate next weekend to take a job in the private sector.

Senator Patrick Gallivan from Elma is among those being considered to fill the leadership post in Albany.

State Senator Robert Ortt from Niagara County is also on the short list.

Western New York is represented among the Democratic leadership in the legislature with Buffalo’s Crystal Peoples-Stokes serving as Assembly Majority Leader.