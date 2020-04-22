State senators, including Ortt, call for difficulties with Department of Labor to be addressed

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Rob Ortt and fellow New York State senators are calling for recent difficulties with the Department of Labor to be addressed.

“The only ones not shocked by the Department of Labor’s botched unemployment system are the elected officials, small businesses, and constituents who have had the misfortune of dealing with the DOL in the past,” Sen. Ortt said. “Unfortunately, the current pandemic and shutdown of our state have introduced hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers to the same misfortune. As a State Senator, I have gone months where I was unable to get a simple returned phone call from the department’s commissioner. While I am saddened, I am certainly not shocked by the latest iteration of the DOL’s systemic failure.

Other Republican senators Daphne Jordan, George Borello and Pam Helming issued statements coinciding with Ortt’s.

“The coronavirus health crisis has caused an economic crisis with approximately 1.2 million New Yorkers applying for unemployment and 22 million Americans out of work,” Jordan said.

Helming said “The Governor today described these delays as an ‘annoyance.’ To many, these delays are the difference between being able to keep their lights on and rent/mortgage paid.”

“Desperate and frustrated constituents have been calling my district offices seven days a week to plead for help in the face of repeated, failed attempts to file their unemployment claims through a system unable to handle the demand,” Borrello commented.

Ortt says he wants to see Gov. Andrew Cuomo address the current situation with unemployment and the Department of Labor’s response.

“Make no mistake about it: COVID-19 didn’t cause the DOL’s failure, it only exposed it,” he said.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.