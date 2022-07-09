The provision that divided the Williamsville Board after a comparison to the Holocaust was made was struck down in court Friday

(WIVB) — A New York State provision establishing isolation and quarantine procedures for those suspected of having a contagious disease was shot down in State Supreme Court on Friday night, as State Senator George Borello and his fellow plaintiffs won their lawsuit, claiming the provision was unconstitutional.

The proposed rule drew controversy on the Williamsville Village Board in May, as the provision was compared to the Holocaust at a meeting. Two former Village mayors were elected back onto the board shortly after the comparison was made.

The ruling was decided by Judge Ronald Ploetz of the State Supreme Court of Cattaraugus County, who said “there is already established Public Health Law 2120 governing isolation and quarantine, which balances individual rights and the need for public safety.”

“This ruling is a victory for the citizens of New York State because it affirms that their power, through their legislative representation, cannot be usurped,” Senator Borrello said.