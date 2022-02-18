State Trooper sues Cuomo for sexual harassment

Around New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former governor Andrew Cuomo is now being sued by a State Trooper who claims he sexually harassed her.

The lawsuit seeks attorney fees and damages for mental anguish and emotional distress. The trooper is also seeking a judgement that Cuomo, former aide Melissa DeRosa and the State Police violated civil laws on the federal, state and city levels.

A spokesperson for Cuomo said the former governor will, “Fight every attempt at cheap cash extortions and is anxious to have the dirty politics stop.”

