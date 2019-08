FRANKLIN, N.Y. (via NEWS10) — New York State Police found a girl and her dog who went missing on Friday in Delaware County.

Police say five-year-old Destiny and her dog were spotted from the air by NYSP Aviation in a tall grassy area. Troopers and emergency personnel then responded to her location.

Both were found safe and sound several hundred yards from where they were reported missing.

Several agencies assisted in the search.