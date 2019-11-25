Steuben County man accused of killing resident at home for disabled people commits suicide

ELMIRA, N.Y. (via WETM) — A Steuben County man charged with the murder of a 60-year-old man died Friday night at a hospital in Dansville.

The death of Alan Schultheis was initially reported by The Leader in Corning.

According to Sheriff James Allard, Schultheis, who appeared in a Hornell preliminary early Friday morning in the death of Jay Sprague, jumped from a second-floor area inside of the jail.

Allard said in a statement to The Leader, “What we believe happened, and what our investigation has turned up, is that Mr. Schultheis chose another decision that ended in tragedy,” Allard said. “He climbed to the second tier of the jail and jumped off, landing on the concrete floor, and was transported to Noyes Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment and passed at Noyes.”