ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Tuesday, a new law on gift card scams takes effect in New York.

According to the New York Department of State, any business selling gift cards must now display a notice cautioning potential buyers about gift card fraud. This follows a number of scams where fraudsters request gift cards as payment, since those funds are very difficult to trace.

The loss resulting from these scams has been massive. Across the country in 2022, the Federal Trade Commission says there were more than $228 million in reported losses resulting from gift or reload card scams.

In the first quarter of 2023, $54.1 million was already reported lost.

“We want businesses to comply with the law, and we want to help increase the public’s awareness of these increasingly popular scams, so we encourage any business that has not already done so to post a warning notice where gift cards or displayed or sold,” Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez said.