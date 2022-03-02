HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday is the first day kids across New York can head to school without a mask on.

It’s been just over two years since COVID-19 was first detected in the state. Since then, New York has undergone a variety of policy changes, with schools remaining closed for many months.

Students have since come back, but they’ve had to remain masked. In recent weeks, as cases of COVID-19 have become fewer and fewer, Gov. Kathy Hochul has lifted a number of restrictions.

Individual business owners are allowed to have their own requirements, but the state no longer says they must enforce a mask policy. And now, neither do schools.

News 4 was at Hamburg High School Wednesday morning, where the vast majority of students were seen entering the building without a mask on.

Here are the types of facilities where people must remain masked:

State-regulated healthcare settings

State-regulated adult care facilities and nursing homes

Correctional facilities

Homeless shelters

Domestic violence shelters

Buses and bus stations

Trains and train stations

Subways and subway stations

Planes and airports