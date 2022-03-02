HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday is the first day kids across New York can head to school without a mask on.
It’s been just over two years since COVID-19 was first detected in the state. Since then, New York has undergone a variety of policy changes, with schools remaining closed for many months.
Students have since come back, but they’ve had to remain masked. In recent weeks, as cases of COVID-19 have become fewer and fewer, Gov. Kathy Hochul has lifted a number of restrictions.
Individual business owners are allowed to have their own requirements, but the state no longer says they must enforce a mask policy. And now, neither do schools.
News 4 was at Hamburg High School Wednesday morning, where the vast majority of students were seen entering the building without a mask on.
Here are the types of facilities where people must remain masked:
- State-regulated healthcare settings
- State-regulated adult care facilities and nursing homes
- Correctional facilities
- Homeless shelters
- Domestic violence shelters
- Buses and bus stations
- Trains and train stations
- Subways and subway stations
- Planes and airports
